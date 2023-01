BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Bessemer was identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 63-year-old Nathaniel May was struck and killed on 18th Avenue North at 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. on January 2.

The coroner’s office said the Bessemer Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding May’s death.