Pedestrian hit by car near Riverchase Galleria in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was hit by car Thursday morning after attempting to cross Highway 31 near the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

According to the Hoover Police Department, a man was hit by a car just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. The man reportedly attempted to cross Highway 31 when he was struck by a car.

The pedestrian has been transported to UAB with non-life threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene and no criminal charges are expected at this time.

