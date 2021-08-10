Passenger riding without seat belt dies in head-on collision on Hwy. 280

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A head-on collision in Talladega County has taken the life of one Birmingham resident.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old collided head-on with a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Long Qiu, 40, of Georgia.

The Hyundai’s passenger, Xin Qiang Wang, 57, of Birmingham, who was not using a seat belt, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, her juvenile passenger and Qiu were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The crash occurred on US-280, five miles west of Childersburg.

No further information has been provided. ALEA is investigating the crash.