BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An overturned tractor-trailer leaking fuel has shut down the area of 17th Street North and Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

According to Capt. Bryan Harrell with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the truck is currently leaking about 80 gallons of diesel fuel.

No other information is available at this time.

