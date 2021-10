BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An overturned 18-wheeler leaking a substance has shut down the I-20 WB ramp to I-59 South at “Dead Man’s Curve.”

According to Chief Jackie Hicks, with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the 18-wheeler was carrying paint and printer ink. The leakage is being contained.

The driver of the truck has minor injuries that are being treated at the scene.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.