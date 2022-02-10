ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oneonta man died Thursday morning after he was ejected from his truck upon striking a ditch and two parked vehicles.

Anthony Nicholas Martin, 24, was fatally wounded when his 1999 Chevy Silverado crossed the centerline and left the roadway around 10:34 a.m. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that Martin was not using his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle upon hitting the ditch and other vehicles.

Martin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 256 mile-marker, within the Oneonta city limits.

Nothing further is available as ALEA continues their investigation.