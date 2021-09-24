One dead after accident involving train on Hwy. 22, Calera Police report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Calera Police Chief told CBS 42 that as of 11:30 AM one fatality has been confirmed from the accident.

ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department reports that the railroad crossing on Highway 22 near Hope Mountain Baptist Church is blocked due to an accident.

According to a Facebook post made by CPD Friday morning, the crossing is blocked due to a “serious accident involving a train.” CPD says that it will continue to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.