HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to HPD, around 10:55 a.m., officers arrived at a scene on Drake Avenue and Artie Street. Officers also reported that someone was trapped in the vehicle.

(Photos: Michala Krut)

Authorities say a vehicle had veered off the road into a nearby ditch, causing some of the surrounding electrical wires to come down.

HPD tells News 19 that one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries. HPD is continuing to investigate.