Northport woman killed in accident, crash under investigation

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old woman was killed following a car crash in Northport Sunday night.

According to the Northport Police Department, officers responded to the area near US Highway 43 and Flatwoods Road following reports of an accident involving two vehicles.

The driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang, Maci Alexis Faulkner age 21 of Northport, was transported to DCH Tuscaloosa where she was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old passenger in the Ford Mustang, was airlifted to Birmingham and is in critical condition.

Joanne Elizabeth Stevens, age 29 of Northport, was the driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra and had no reported injuries.

The Northport Police Department are investigating the cause of the crash.