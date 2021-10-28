New York man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two out-of-state drivers were involved in a car crash in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday that claimed the life of one man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sergey Shuvalov, 45, of New York, was killed when the 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter he was driving collided with the rear of a 2019 Kenworth commercial vehicle driven by Andrew C. Jackson II, 25, of Mississippi, just after noon on Wednesday.

Shuvalov was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was on I-59 near the 69 mile marker, about two miles south of Tuscaloosa.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information has been made available.