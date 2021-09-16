New tech helps troopers better investigate accident scenes in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) – New technology is changing the way law enforcement in Alabama investigates accident scenes, and, in doing so, helping bring closure to those left impacted.

For the past couple of years, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has purchased and put into service a fleet of advanced drone and laser scanners.

The new tools can be used to recreate a 3-D view of an accident scene, which helps investigators better determine what caused the crash.

“The most important two questions, ‘how did this crash happen and why?’” said Cpl. Phillip Faulkner, an accident reconstructionist with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It’s his job, along with a team of trained troopers, to see what went wrong when the highway turns potentially deadly.

Troopers say by digitally scanning and recreating an accident scene with such detail, it allows jurors in any civil or criminal case to have a better understanding of what happened. Plus, the actual time it takes to investigate has been reduced, but without taking away the human element of the job.

“Because there are a lot of interested parties waiting on that stuff. We respect that. But at the same time, we have to become that voice because that victim can’t tell their side,” Faulkner said.

The new 3-D scanner and drone technology is not just used for accident scenes, but also to reconstruct various homicide investigations throughout the state.