Naked Birmingham man shot, killed by motorist waiting for vehicle assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed by a driver who was waiting for vehicle assistance early Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a motorist was sitting inside their disabled vehicle awaiting assistance on the 2500 block of 7th Avenue North in Birmingham, when Marcus Leroy Williams, 23, of Birmingham, approached the vehicle naked and acting erratically.

The motorist shot the decedent after the Williams threw open the driver’s door. Williams was transported to UAB hospital where he later died from his injuries.

BPD are investigating this incident as a homicide.