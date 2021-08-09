Multiple wrecks reported along I-59 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rescue crews are working the scene of three wrecks that occurred in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-59 in Birmingham.

A Blue Bunny Ice Cream truck flipped on its side after trying to cross the median along I-59 North Monday afternoon. The crash happened between the 4th Avenue South and 1st Avenue exit. No injuries have been reported.

In the I-59 South lane, two other vehicles–a black pickup truck and a white SUV– were involved in accidents. The white SUV had a couple of adults and children inside. It is unknown whether any of the drivers or passengers were injured or if the two vehicles were involved with the ice cream truck crash.

This is a developing story.