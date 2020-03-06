1  of  2
Multiple injured after speeding vehicle hits concrete divider and truck; Jefferson Co. investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident after a vehicle hit a concrete lane divider and crashed into a pickup truck containing multiple people.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday after 11:30 a.m., deputies were traveling north on Roebuck Parkway when a vehicle passed them heading southbound at high speed. Deputies tried to turn around to chase the suspect the vehicle was going too fast to immediately pursue.

Deputies continued to go southbound on Roebuck Parkway in an attempt to locate the vehicle. When they reached the intersection of Roebuck Parkway and Tarrant-Huffman Road, they found that the speeding driver was involved in an accident.

Witnesses told deputies that the vehicle entered the area at a high rate of speed and hit a concrete lane divider. The vehicle then entered northbound traffic lanes, striking a pickup truck that was occupied by multiple people.

Both occupants of the pickup truck and the speeding vehicle were transported for medical treatment.

Their condition is currently unknown.

The sheriff’s office states that the vehicle the offender was driving was stolen. It was also noted that the offender possessed a stolen gun.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

