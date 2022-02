TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to reports of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of University Boulevard and 17th Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers discovered James Darrin Spencer, 56, had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.