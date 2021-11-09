Moody man killed in single-vehicle crash along I-20, ALEA looking for second car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a single-vehicle crash along I-20 Monday afternoon that left one man dead.

William Ramsey, 53, was driving his 1990 Chevrolet Corvette just before 2:45 p.m. when his car left the roadway and struck an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near mile marker 141 in Leeds. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.

ALEA says they are now looking for a white Nissan Frontier that may have been involved in an incident that contributed to the crash. Anyone with information should contact ALEA at 254-435-3521.