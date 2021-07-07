Montgomery youth dies in I-65 crash

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash on I-65 Monday claimed the life of a Montgomery juvenile, who state troopers said was not properly restrained at the time of the incident.

The juvenile sustained fatal injuries when they were ejected from the the vehicle as driver Talitha Smith, 36 of Montgomery, swerved off the highway, hit a sign and overturned the vehicle. The juvenile died from their injuries after being transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Chilton County.

The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 216 in Chilton County. No other details, including the identity of the youth, have been released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, who continue to investigate.

