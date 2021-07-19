Montgomery woman killed after car crashes into semi-truck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery woman was killed Thursday morning after the car she was in reportedly drove into a semi-truck.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Katie S. Foshee, 39, was critically injured when the 1989 Chevy Blazer in which she was a passenger left the roadway, re-entered the roadway and then struck a 2020 International MV607 just after 8 a.m. on July 15.

Foshee was transported to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, where she later dead from her injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama 143 north, just two miles south of Millbrook.

ALEA is investigating the crash.