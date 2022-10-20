LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man is dead following a crash in Leeds Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Edward Arnold, 40, was driving his vehicle on Pamela Street in Leeds when he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree at a home on Montevallo Road.

Deputy Coroner Phillip Russell explained that police believe the accident happened around 9 a.m., but Arnold was not pronounced dead at the scene until 3:25 p.m.

The Leeds Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident.