BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 76-year-old McCalla woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was accidentally struck by her own vehicle in a parking lot.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sharon Bush White was in a parking lot at St. Vincent’s Hospital when police believe she exited her vehicle prior to placing the car into park.

White was then struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:43 p.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding White’s death.