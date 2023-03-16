Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 59 Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified man was hit by a car while walking on the shoulder of I-59 South at the Roebuck Parkway exit ramp around 11 p.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at 11:19 p.m.

After hitting the man, police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.