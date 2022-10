CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.