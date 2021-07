FILE – In this June 6, 2014, file photo, Union Pacific locomotives pull a train in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Union Pacific expects to haul less freight in the second half of the year than it previously predicted, which isn’t a good sign for the economy. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed early Sunday morning when his car was struck by a freight train.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Demetruis Cottingham, 39, was the lone occupant of his car when it was struck by a freight train near the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue SW in Birmingham just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

