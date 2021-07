FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A homeless man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Fairfield after he tried to cross an Alabama interstate on Thursday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jeremy Laine Kelley, 46, was crossing I-59/20 South near exit 119-A Thursday morning when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It’s unclear at this time why Kelley was crossing the busy highway.

ALEA is investigating the incident.