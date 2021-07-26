Man dies after car goes airborne, strikes tree in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 39-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after the car he was in left the roadway and struck a guardrail before going airborne and crashed into a tree.

Cedric Lamar Thomas Sr., 44, of Montgomery, was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition Sunday just before 2 a.m, when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail before going airborne and striking a tree. Jason Lemart Wright, 39, a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Baptist South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Wright was reportedly not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash

Thomas was also injured and transported to Baptist South Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on US-231 near the 92 mile marker, 13 miles east of Ramer.

ALEA is investigating the crash.