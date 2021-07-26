Man dies after car goes airborne, strikes tree in Montgomery County

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 39-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after the car he was in left the roadway and struck a guardrail before going airborne and crashed into a tree.

Cedric Lamar Thomas Sr., 44, of Montgomery, was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition Sunday just before 2 a.m, when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail before going airborne and striking a tree. Jason Lemart Wright, 39, a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Baptist South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Wright was reportedly not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash

Thomas was also injured and transported to Baptist South Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on US-231 near the 92 mile marker, 13 miles east of Ramer.

ALEA is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic