ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after being struck by a dump truck, the St. Clair County Coroner confirms.

According to coroner Dennis Russell, the man, identified as Ray Norton Highsmith, Jr., was struck by a dump truck on Highway 231.

He was a 56-year-old resident of Pell City, Alabama.

No other information is available at this time.

