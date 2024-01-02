HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. John Carr with the Homewood Police Department, the man was driving a motor vehicle coming downhill from the Vestavia Hills direction around 8 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the woods near the YMCA on Montgomery Highway.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Carr.

The HPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.