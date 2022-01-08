Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Clay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in Clay that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to the 7500 block of Old Springville Road to investigate a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JCSO says that the crash also caused downed power lines and a gas leak in the area. Utility companies are currently working to repair the damage.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is also currently working to confirm the identity of the victim.

