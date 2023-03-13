Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old man is dead after being involved in a crash in McCalla Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call of a single-vehicle accident on Old Tuscaloosa Road at Lowetown Road around 4:56 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man and an injured dog in the wreckage.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Animal control assisted with the care of the dog.

The JCSO said it appears that the man’s vehicle left the road and overturned during a rainstorm. The circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing to be investigated.