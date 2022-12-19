TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man is dead following a car accident in Talladega County Sunday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was injured around 1:25 a.m., when the car he was driving on Alabama 21 left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Henderson was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division re continuing to investigate.