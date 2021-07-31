Man dead after I-459 crash near Galleria in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a fatal traffic accident that happened on I-459 North near the Galleria Flyover midday Saturday.

According to the Hoover Police Department, they received a call at 12:15 p.m. that a vehicle was seen in the wood line of that location.

Officers arrived and discovered that a silver sedan was traveling north on I-459 when it attempted to exit the interstate on Montgomery Highway. When it made the exit, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence. The driver, an adult white male, was found dead in the vehicle.

Hoover traffic officers are investigating the crash to determine the cause.