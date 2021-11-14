Man dead after car traveled down ravine, hit several trees in western Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 44-year-old man dead Saturday.

According to JCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Shady Grove Road around 3:15 p.m., upon arrival they found a Chevrolet Impala had left the roadway, traveled down a ravine and struck several trees.

The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating the crash.

