ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle accident left a 32-year-old Riverside man dead Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kevin Ramsey was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then hit a utility pole. He was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Ramsey was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash occurred on Old Coal City Road in St. Clair County around 12:58 p.m.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.