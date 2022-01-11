Major wreck, car fire closes southbound lanes of I-459 near Liberty Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department and Irondale Police Department report that a major wreck and car fire have closed all southbound lanes of I-459 near Liberty Park.

In a Facebook post at 1 p.m. Monday, VHPD reported the lanes were closed due to a “major wreck and vehicle fire” and asked drivers to “Please find an alternate route for travel this afternoon, to include afternoon carpool.”

IPD shared a photo of the fire on Facebook, as well, showing dark smoke.

The cause of the wreck and fire is unknown at this time.

