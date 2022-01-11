Major wreck, car fire closes southbound lanes of I-459 near Liberty Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department and Irondale Police Department report that a major wreck and car fire have closed all southbound lanes of I-459 near Liberty Park.

In a Facebook post at 1 p.m. Monday, VHPD reported the lanes were closed due to a “major wreck and vehicle fire” and asked drivers to “Please find an alternate route for travel this afternoon, to include afternoon carpool.”

IPD shared a photo of the fire on Facebook, as well, showing dark smoke.

The cause of the wreck and fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.