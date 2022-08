BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A major crash Tuesday morning has Northbound lanes on I-459 shut down between Exit 32 in Trussville and I-59.

The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. As of 5:45 a.m., all southbound lanes had reopened as the crash occurred on the northbound side of the road near Highway 11.

No other information is available at this time.

