Lineville man killed after car drives into parked camper

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 52-year-old man was killed after the car he was a passenger lost control and drove into a parked camper Monday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Emmanuel Roberts, 23, of Lineville, lost control of the 2014 Toyota Camry he was driving and struck a camper parked on private property just after 3 p.m. on Monday. The Toyota’s passenger, Delon Farrow, 52, also of Lineville, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 9, three miles south of Heflin.

ALEA are investigating the cause of the crash.