Linden woman killed after colliding with tractor-trailer

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Linden woman was killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer near Jefferson on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jada Mariah Lockett, 22 of Linden, was killed around noon Monday when the 2017 Honda Accord she was driving collided with a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer. Locket was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 28 near the 32 mile marker, just three miles east of the Jefferson community in Marengo County.

The crash is under investigation.