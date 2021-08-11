Lawley woman dies in head-on collision

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lawley woman was killed after collided head-on with another vehicle in Chilton County on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Swindall Moreland, 34, was fatally injured when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Kia Optima driven by Bruce McGinniss that swerved into her path. Moreland was transported to St. Vincent’s in Clanton, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Alabama 22 in Chilton County, one miles west of Clanton.

ALEA is investigating the cause of the crash.