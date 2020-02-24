Jefferson County coroner identifies victims in Sunday traffic fatalities

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims in fatal wrecks that took place over the weekend.
I-65 accident
On Sunday, 67-year-old Jimmy Max Causey of Morgan, Georgia, was driving north on I-65 between University and Third Avenue in North Birmingham. Causey had passengers in his vehicle when he was struck head-on by a pickup truck heading south in the northbound lane.
Causey was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m.
The condition of the other passengers is unknown at this time.
Old Roper Road
On Sunday, at 11:12 a.m., 73-year-old Judy Roton Frederick of Moody was driving in the 7500 block of Old Roper Road when her vehicle left the roadway and went down and embankment. On the way down the embankment, her vehicle struck multiple trees.
Frederick was pronounced dead at 11:37 a.m.
Trussville police are investigating.
