CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on I-20 left an Indiana man dead Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Krystian O. Hameen, 24, of Indianapolis, Ind., was fatally injured when the 2014 Chrysler 300 he was driving struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner truck.

Hameen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred around 6:25 p.m. on I-20 near the 205 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.