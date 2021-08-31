I-65 shut down after truck spills gallons of fuel

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A commercial truck spilled multiple gallons of fuel forcing officials to close all northbound lanes on I-65.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officials were notified of a single-vehicle commercial vehicle crash on I-65 near Alabaster just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck has spilled multiple gallons of fuel and all northbound lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. ALEA/ADOT is investigating the crash.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic