I-65 shut down after truck spills gallons of fuel

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A commercial truck spilled multiple gallons of fuel forcing officials to close all northbound lanes on I-65.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officials were notified of a single-vehicle commercial vehicle crash on I-65 near Alabaster just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck has spilled multiple gallons of fuel and all northbound lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. ALEA/ADOT is investigating the crash.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.