CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a truck at mile marker 228 in Calera has I-65 northbound lanes closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

According to the Calera Police Department, the truck involved in the accident spilled roofing nails.

CPD said that traffic is being routed around the nails in the emergency lane until they are cleaned up.

No other information is available at this time.