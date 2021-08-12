I-59 northbound reopened after overturned vehicle shut down all lanes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Just before 8 a.m. all lanes on I-59 northbound have reopened.

The crash has been cleared and there were no reported injuries.

ORIGINAL: Interstate 59 northbound is currently shutdown after US-11 all the way to Marietta Road due to an overturned vehicle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are currently on scene of a overturned commercial vehicle on I-59 northbound near the 150 mile marker. The northbound lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is on scene assisting with traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. Take US-11 as an alternate route if you need to travel north of Trussville.

