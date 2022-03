CAHABA VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A natural gas line rupture shut down Highway 119 in Cahaba Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Units from the Cahaba Valley Fire Department responded to the scene on Hwy. 119 at Brook Highland Drive. Spire also arrived to the scene and closed the leaking valve.

Authorities said that the leak occurred after a tractor-trailer backed over a valve.

All traffic lanes have reopened.