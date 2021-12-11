Huntsville man dies from injuries following crash that left van submerged in water

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Huntsville man died from his injuries Friday following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday.

James Walter Cason, 66, was driving a 1988 Chevy Astro Van when the vehicle struck a mailbox, overturned into an embankment and was submerged in water. Cason was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries on Friday.

The accident occurred three miles north of Huntsville on Little Lones Road near Moores Mill Road.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.