BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Helena man is dead after a car crash Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 50-year-old George Chadwick Mumpower was the driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle wreck in the 3400 block of Morgan Road at 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mumpower was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m.

The Helena Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances of the wreck.