TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport woman was killed during a head-on collision accident in Tuscaloosa County on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Anna Dalrymple, 35 of Northport, was driving a 2007 Volvo XC90 when she collided head-on with a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Audra Mary Rogers, 36, also of Northport.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on US-43, almost 10 miles north of Northport.

ALEA is investigating the accident.