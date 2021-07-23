Haleyville woman killed in Winston County multi-vehicle crash

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of Haleyville woman on Thursday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Whitney Farley, 31, was killed when the 2009 Toyota Sienna she was driving crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2013 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Jason Vanhousen, 42, of Double Springs, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Toyota Sienna continued in the southbound lane colliding with a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by Elbert Sherman Ward, 63, of Haleyville.

Farley was pronounced dead at the scene. Elbert Ward was air lifted to Huntsville Hospital with serious physical injuries.

The crash occurred on Alabama 195, six miles north of Double Springs.

ALEA is investigating the crash.