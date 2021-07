MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Grady man was killed after his pickup truck ended up in a ditch and overturned in Montgomery County.

Walter J. Voytek, 58, was killed after the 1999 Chevrolet S10 he was driving left the roadway, striking a sign, a ditch, a tree and a culvert before overturning. Voytek was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 94 west, 20 miles south of Montgomery.

The crash is under investigation.