Georgia woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Lincoln.

According to LPD, 24-year-old Rebecca Kay Ledford was struck in the 47000 block of US Highway 78 around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that she is a resident of Summerville, Ga.

The driver of the vehicle called 911 following the accident and waited at the scene until authorities arrived. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, LPD says.

No other information has been released at this time.